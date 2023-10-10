Exeter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

