Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 437,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

