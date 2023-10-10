Exeter Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,467,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $765,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

