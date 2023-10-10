Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

