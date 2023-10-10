Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $32.63 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 7.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 661,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 369.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

