North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $216.59. 1,298,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a market cap of $305.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

