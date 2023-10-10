326 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $633.33. 291,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,312. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.41 and a 200 day moving average of $607.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

