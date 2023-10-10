Western Financial Corp CA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. 145,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

