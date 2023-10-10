Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.54.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

