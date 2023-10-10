Decred Price Reaches $12.92 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.92 or 0.00047100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $200.91 million and approximately $929,998.36 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00044559 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00150321 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025261 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015572 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.
About Decred
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,553,817 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
