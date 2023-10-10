Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0489

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $76,745.69 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,367,200 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

