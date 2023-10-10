Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $385.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.27 and its 200 day moving average is $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

