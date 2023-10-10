UnlimitedIP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,486.56 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 90.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $566.95 million and approximately $118,486.56 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.32299034 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $105,573.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

