Nxt (NXT) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Nxt has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $507.93 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

