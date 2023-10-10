Electroneum (ETN) Trading 25.3% Lower This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.80 million and $439,919.63 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005600 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,956,351,909 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

