Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00093125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.