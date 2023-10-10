C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 4,123,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,011,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.