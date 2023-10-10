TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.57. 213,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 597,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,682 shares of company stock worth $2,405,795 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

