Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 174,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 167,106 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

The stock has a market cap of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

