Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.22. 166,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,305,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.