SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 7.6%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.61. 3,085,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,967,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,706,000 after buying an additional 102,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

