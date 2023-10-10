Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 5,932,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,234,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $869,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

