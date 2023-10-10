iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,011,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,210 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.55.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.