iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,011,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,210 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.55.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
