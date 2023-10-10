Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 7.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54. 2,226,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,945,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,173,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

