Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Up 8.9%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.18. 423,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,434,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,034 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

