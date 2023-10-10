LGT Group Foundation Purchases 575 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

