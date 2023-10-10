iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.17. 471,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,432. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day moving average is $254.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

