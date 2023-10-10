Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.54. 328,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

