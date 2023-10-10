Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.