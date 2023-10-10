Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,433. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

