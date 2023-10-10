LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

