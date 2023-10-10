Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

CMG traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $1,835.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,889.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,946.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

