LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

