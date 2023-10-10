Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 180,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 2,190,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

