Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.62. 803,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,960. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.