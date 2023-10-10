Western Financial Corp CA Sells 502 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,624 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

