CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 398,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,135. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

