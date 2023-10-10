Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Moderna Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.77. 1,112,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,072. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,054 shares of company stock valued at $24,274,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

