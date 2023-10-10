Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 983,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,411. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

