Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 1,772 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 550.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 98,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,374. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,000 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.