Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 1,701,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.