Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 903,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

