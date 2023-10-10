Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 614,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.