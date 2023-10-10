Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.41. 720,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.38. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

