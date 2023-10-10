Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lessened by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.44 on Tuesday, reaching $565.41. The company had a trading volume of 939,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.63 and its 200-day moving average is $528.85. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

