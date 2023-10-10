Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

