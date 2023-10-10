iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 136.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,076 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $86,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

