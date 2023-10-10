Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.76. 323,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

