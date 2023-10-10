Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of AES by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 22.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,926. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

