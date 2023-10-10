Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 902,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,649. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

